COL. CHARLES GLENN SCOTT

July 2, 1931 – Dec. 17, 2023

Colonel (Ret) Charles Glenn Scott, 92, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., passed away on Dec. 17, 2023. He was born on July 2, 1931, to Charles Edward Scott, Jr. and Margaret Marell Mixon Scott.

Glenn proudly served in the US Army for 30 years. His military associations were a significant part of his life, and he dedicated himself wholeheartedly to his service.

Before his military career, Glenn pursued his education. He graduated from Sydney Lanier High School in Montgomery, and went on to attend the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He later received his master’s degree from George Washington University.

Glenn is survived by his son, Gary Edward Scott (Cheryl); his daughters, Gigi Lapre, Julie Anne Patrick (Mike), and Carmen Fender (Robert); grandchildren, Mike Scott, Alexandria, Gianna and Jaden Lapre, Heather and Jack Patrick, Alythia Fender, and Taryn Hotten. He is also survived by his cousins, Joel Mixon (Rita), Brantley Mixon (Betty), Faye Mixon, Mitch Mixon, Monty Murray (Linda), Sara Jean Atkins, Ann Blackwell, and Julia Spell Price (Phil).

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Jan. 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Asbury Methodist Church in Old Texas, Ala., with Brother Everett Miller officiating with Dunklin Funeral Home handling the arrangements.

In honor of Glenn’s memory, his family kindly requests that any donations be made to the Asbury Cemetery Fund, c/o Noelle Faulkenberry, 265 Broughton St, Monroeville, AL 36460.

Please join us in remembering and celebrating the remarkable life of Charles Glenn Scott. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.