LEWIS DAVID SESSION, II

Feb. 20, 1956 – Dec. 30, 2023

Lewis David Sessions II, age 67, of Camden, formally of Greenville, Alabama passed away in his home on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis David Sessions and Betty Foster Sessions; and sister, Betty Ann Harrell.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Cindy Graham Sessions; daughter, Melissa Bridget (Sergio) Sessions; son, Lewis David (Heather) Sessions III; grandson, Brantley Michael Newton; siblings, Melinda (Phillip) Sessions Newton, and Michael Jack Sessions; nieces and nephews, Lee Harrell and family, Dustin Harrell, and family, Courtney Harrell Harris, and family, and Mackenze Newton, and family.

Born in Greenville and graduated from Greenville Academy. He and Cindy were married and made Shackleville their home where they raised their two children Bridget and LD III.

David made his career in logging where he spent many years working hand in hand daily with his father and brother. He spent most of his life in the woods that he loved. David had a passion for Alabama football and dirt track racing, even owning many local racecars in his younger years. David greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children. Since retirement David and Cindy have moved to their beloved river house where they have spent their days together with their dog Mercy.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.