Prayer Warrior Boot Camp at SBC January 13

Southside Baptist Church Women’s Ministry, SALT, (Service Abounding in Love and Truth) would like to invite all the ladies in the community to attend a special event on Saturday, Jan. 13.

They are hosting a mini women’s conference on prayer, Prayer Warrior Boot Camp 2024.

Registration, along with a light breakfast, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship with Greenville’s own, April Lowery, will kick off the event at 9 a.m.

Their featured speaker, Leighann McCoy, will share her thoughts and scripture on the benefits and power of prayer.

Leighann, along with being a pastor’s wife, mother, grandmother, speaker and author is the founder of The Prayer Clinic, at her church in Thompson Station, Tenn.

She wears many hats, but helping and teaching women how to use prayer to live a victorious Christian life is her heart’s passion.

Leighann uses humor and practical everyday life experiences to show women how prayer can work in their life.

We welcome all ladies of the community and surrounding areas to join us for laughter and the Word.

To register, go by the Southside Church office at 211 King Street in Greenville or call 334-382-6224.

Cost is $10, which can be paid at the door, and will include breakfast, amazing door prizes, and will conclude by Noon.

Start your new year off right! Come join the Prayer Warrior Boot Camp 2024!