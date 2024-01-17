Big Buck Photo Contest continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Jan. 11, 2024) – As Alabama deer hunters hit the woods to take full advantage of the rut, the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) wants to see your best buck photos.

The ALBBAA Big Buck Photo Contest runs through Friday, Feb. 16, providing hunters with plenty of time to submit a photo in this year’s contest.

All entries and voting occurs online through the ALBBAA website.

“We are thankful for hunters who have already submitted photos, but we want to remind everyone that photos will be accepted through the end of deer season and online voting runs through Feb. 16,” said ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner. “We encourage hunters to keep the photos coming.”

The contest is sponsored by the Central Alabama Farmers Cooperative in Selma. Photos of bucks harvested during the 2023-24 archery and firearms season are eligible.

Here are rules and guidelines for this year’s contest:

To enter the contest, hunters must upload, through the ALBBAA website, a photo of a buck harvested from within the 23-county Black Belt region.

The buck must be harvested during 2023-2024 whitetail deer season. It is important to have on orange if the photo you submit is taken while still in the woods.

The winner of the contest is selected exclusively through online voting.

Voting is conducted on the same page where all entries must be submitted – https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/news-more/shoot-the-black-belt/big-buck-photo-contest/

Visitors to the contest webpage may vote once per day, per entry, per IP address. In the case of any dispute, the decision of ALBBAA is final. Photo contest winners from the previous two years are not eligible for entry.

ALBBAA reserves the right to approve or disapprove of the photo submitted. Cause for disqualification of photo can include, but is not limited to, the following:

The photo content presents the subject in an unethical or disrespectful composition.

The photo content is perceived to cast a negative perception of hunters and their contribution to the management of wildlife.

Voting violation which imposes an unfair advantage to others.

The contestant who receives the most online votes before voting ends Feb. 16 will receive two game cameras valued at approximately $350 courtesy of Central Alabama Farmers Cooperative.

The 2023-24 deer season ends Feb. 10, but voting will continue through midnight on Feb. 16 to allow additional voting time for photos submitted after the final weekend of hunting season.

“Alabama’s Black Belt is recognized for having bountiful deer hunting opportunities, and we hope hunters will continue to share their photos with our organization,” Swanner said.

ALBBAA reminds all sportsmen and sportswomen to wear orange and to purchase a hunting license online through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before heading afield.

Additionally, successful hunters are also reminded to report their harvested deer through Game Check.

The Black Belt includes the following 23 counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is committed to promoting and enhancing outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities in the Black Belt in a manner that provides economic and ecological benefits to the region and its citizens. For information, go to www.alabamablackbeltadventures.org.