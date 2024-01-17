Nov. 25, 1942 – Jan. 10, 2024

Clinton Shannon Sims, 81, of Evergreen, passed away on Jan. 10, 2024. He was born on Nov. 25, 1942, to Clinton Joseph Sims and Gladys Lovelia Hester Sims in Georgiana.

Shan proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Prior to his service in the military, Shan graduated from Conecuh County High School in Castleberry, in 1961. He and Kathy Kast Sims, his wife of 55 years, married on Sept. 20, 1968. Shan pursued his career with the State of Alabama’s ABC Board until his retirement after three decades of service.

Shan was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Joseph Sims and Gladys Lovelia Hester Sims; his younger brothers, Nelson and Stevie Sims; and brothers-in-law’s, Olan Weaver, Brock McCreary.

Shan is survived by his wife, Kathy Kast Sims; his daughter, Stacey Hamilton of Biloxi, Miss.; his son, Joseph Shannon Sims (Stephanie) of Robertsdale; and his three grandchildren, Samuel, Anna, and Margaret Miller. He is also survived by his siblings, Jeannete Weaver, Wayne Sims (Sherry), Lomax Sims (Elaine), and Annette McCreary; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Shan will be remembered for his larger than life personality and arsenal of silly jokes. His love of Alabama football was well-known and well-celebrated. He also loved the New York Yankees and the Boston Celtics. However, his family was his largest love and passion.

A Celebration of Life Service was held on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m., at the Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana. Visitation began at 1 p.m. until service time. Following the service, the graveside ceremony was held in Castleberry at Buffington Cemetery. The family extended their appreciation to Shan’s nephews, Joey Weaver, Jamie Weaver, Phil Blackmon, J. J. Blackmon, and Nelson Sims, for serving as pallbearers, Clay Kast, Ronnie Kast as honorary pallbearers, and to Pastor Jim Blair for officiating the service.

Clinton Shannon Sims will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, and he would definitely finish this with a hearty, “Roll Tide!”