County hoops recap
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
FDA highlights
Tuesday, Jan. 92
Eagles vs Morgan
Boys: 69-42 win
Dain Winters: 18 points
Alan Alvarez: 11 points
Ty Carter: 11 points
Sawyer Fossett: 11 points
Girls: 69-32 win
Brinkley Long: 32 points, 12 rebounds
Anna Claire Thomas: 10 points
Brinkley Long broke the single game scoring record for Fort Dale Academy with 32 points in the win over Morgan Academy. The previous record was 30 points held by Cahley Acreman in 2021 and Avery Royal in 2022.
Georgiana highlights
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Gana vs JF Shields
Boys: 77-60 win
Record: 13-2
Nasir Cheatham: 20 points, 13 rebounds
Kaveon Miles: 11 points, 11 rebounds
Jacobie Morgan: 11 points
Quan Scott: 11 points
Girls: 61-52 win
Lillie Boggan: 16 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists
Nyeashia Thomas: 15 points
Grace Bradley: 14 points
Lillyana Vargas 12 points
Friday, Jan 12
Gana vs Straughn
Boys: 60-54 win
Record 14-2
Noah Nelson: 13 points
Nasir Cheatham: 11 points
Quan Scott: 10 points
Girls: 53-31 loss
Lillie Boggan: 19 points, nine rebounds
Saturday, Jan. 13
Gana vs GHS
Boys: 91-62 win
Record: 15-2
Noah Nelson: 20 points
Kaveon Miles: 17 points
Jacobie Morgan: 16
Nasir Cheatham: 15 points
Marques Payton: 10 points
Jaden Stallworth: 10 points, 11 rebounds
Girls: 55-35 win
Lillie Boggan: 21 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists
Nyeashia Thomas: 14 points, 21 rebounds
Grace Bradley: 10 points
Greenville highlights
Friday, Jan. 12
GHS vs Carroll
Boys: 60-53 loss
JJ Washington: 18 points
Josh Jenkins: 15 points
Girls: 48-42 loss
Sy’Nya Edwards: 18 points
Saturday, Jan. 13
GHS vs Gana
Boys 91-62 loss
Eriyan Rudolph: 18 points
Josh Jenkins: 12 points
JJ Washington: 10 points
Girls: 55-35 loss
Sy’Nya Edwards: 14 points
McKenzie highlights
Tuesday, Jan. 12
McKenzie vs Red Level
Boys: 64-54 loss
Jaylen McMillian: 23 points, 11 rebounds
Quay Jackson: 15 points
Jay Jackson: 11 points, 15 rebounds
Girls: 66-44 win
CeCe Bullard: 19 points
Friday, Jan. 12
McKenzie vs Pleasant Home
Boys: 55-52 loss
Jaylen McMillian: 18 points
Jay Jackson: 14 points
Quay Jackson: 13 points
Girls: 58-38 win
Hayden Bozeman: 32 points
CeCe Bullard: 10 points