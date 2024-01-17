County hoops recap

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

FDA highlights

Tuesday, Jan. 92

Eagles vs Morgan

Boys: 69-42 win

Dain Winters: 18 points

Alan Alvarez: 11 points

Ty Carter: 11 points

Sawyer Fossett: 11 points

Girls: 69-32 win

Brinkley Long: 32 points, 12 rebounds

Anna Claire Thomas: 10 points

Brinkley Long broke the single game scoring record for Fort Dale Academy with 32 points in the win over Morgan Academy. The previous record was 30 points held by Cahley Acreman in 2021 and Avery Royal in 2022.

Georgiana highlights

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Gana vs JF Shields

Boys: 77-60 win

Record: 13-2

Nasir Cheatham: 20 points, 13 rebounds

Kaveon Miles: 11 points, 11 rebounds

Jacobie Morgan: 11 points

Quan Scott: 11 points

Girls: 61-52 win

Lillie Boggan: 16 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

Nyeashia Thomas: 15 points

Grace Bradley: 14 points

Lillyana Vargas 12 points

Friday, Jan 12

Gana vs Straughn

Boys: 60-54 win

Record 14-2

Noah Nelson: 13 points

Nasir Cheatham: 11 points

Quan Scott: 10 points

Girls: 53-31 loss

Lillie Boggan: 19 points, nine rebounds

Saturday, Jan. 13

Gana vs GHS

Boys: 91-62 win

Record: 15-2

Noah Nelson: 20 points

Kaveon Miles: 17 points

Jacobie Morgan: 16

Nasir Cheatham: 15 points

Marques Payton: 10 points

Jaden Stallworth: 10 points, 11 rebounds

Girls: 55-35 win

Lillie Boggan: 21 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

Nyeashia Thomas: 14 points, 21 rebounds

Grace Bradley: 10 points

Greenville highlights

Friday, Jan. 12

GHS vs Carroll

Boys: 60-53 loss

JJ Washington: 18 points

Josh Jenkins: 15 points

Girls: 48-42 loss

Sy’Nya Edwards: 18 points

Saturday, Jan. 13

GHS vs Gana

Boys 91-62 loss

Eriyan Rudolph: 18 points

Josh Jenkins: 12 points

JJ Washington: 10 points

Girls: 55-35 loss

Sy’Nya Edwards: 14 points

McKenzie highlights

Tuesday, Jan. 12

McKenzie vs Red Level

Boys: 64-54 loss

Jaylen McMillian: 23 points, 11 rebounds

Quay Jackson: 15 points

Jay Jackson: 11 points, 15 rebounds

Girls: 66-44 win

CeCe Bullard: 19 points

Friday, Jan. 12

McKenzie vs Pleasant Home

Boys: 55-52 loss

Jaylen McMillian: 18 points

Jay Jackson: 14 points

Quay Jackson: 13 points

Girls: 58-38 win

Hayden Bozeman: 32 points

CeCe Bullard: 10 points