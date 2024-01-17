DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING CELEBRATED

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Dr. Martin Luther King, who was the most prominent figure of the civil rights movement in the 1960’s, was remembered on Monday, Jan. 15, with a breakfast and parade in the City of Greenville.

Nearly 400 people attended the breakfast which was themed “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Attending the event were local government representatives, law enforcement, clergy, and many citizens.

Before breakfast, the Greenville JROTC Color Guard presented the flags, and then greetings were given by Butler County Civic League (BCCL) Chairman George Cook, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon, Georgiana Councilman Pete Rudolph, and Butler County Commissioner Jesse McWilliams.

Musical entertainment was provided by Unity and a delicious breakfast of sausage, bacon, eggs, grits, and biscuits was catered by Uncle E’s BBQ.

Dr. Eloise Bennet then presented a memorial service for members of the Butler County Civic League.

Dianne Murphy had the honor to introduce the guest speaker, the Honorable Judge Terry Moore, who is originally from Greenville and currently serves District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama.

Moorer gave a humbling speech about the ‘Power of One’ while recounting high school and judicial bench memories.

The second event occurring at noon was The Historic Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade, which was presented by Butler County Concern Citizens.

It was noted that the youth were the Grand Marshalls for the parade.

The parade made its way from the railroad underpass on West Commerce to the Butler County Courthouse.

Included in the parade were several civic groups, churches, and the general public, both walking and riding in a variety of vehicles from old to new.