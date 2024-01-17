This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Wednesday Jan. 10, 2024 will be a day, Alabama football fans will remember. That was the day, Nick Saban decided to retire.

When Saban was hired, he said sit back and enjoy the ride. It has been a fun ride.

Saban was the head coach for 17 seasons. Saban’s record was 201 wins 29 losses.

He won six National Championships and nine SEC Championships. Saban had four Heisman Trophy Winner’s.

Alabama never had a Heisman Trophy Winner until Saban arrived. There were some players who deserved the honor.

The College Football Playoffs started in 2014. Alabama appeared eight out of 10 times, winning three national Championships, three runner-up, and two semifinal appearances.

Saban won three BCS Championships and left a great legacy.

Next week, I will talk about the new coach, Kalen DeBorer from Washington.