DONALD RICHARD OSWALD

Rev. Donald Richard “Richie” Oswald, age 61 of Greenville passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 16, 2024.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at the Belleville Baptist Church (7717 CR-15, Castleberry, AL). Rev. Joey Rodgers will officiate. Katye Holloway Giddens will provide special music. Keahey Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Left to cherish his memory, loving wife of 20 years, Marie Plant Oswald; son, Thomas Joseph E. Oswald; daughters, Julie Hope Etheridge (John), and Judith Ann Oswald; grandchildren, Madeline Claire, Joshua Matthew, Isabella Noel, Delilah Jewel and Benjamin Ray Etheridge; and beloved nephew, Jason Snow; all of Greenville; also survived by brothers, Joey Duncan (Karen) of Greenville and David McMillan of Birmingham; sisters, Lynn Duncan Johnson (Alan) of Cottonwood, Stacy Cobb (Greg) of Greenville, and Melissa Willis (James) of Alabaster; aunts, Frances Oswald (John Noah) Adams and Joyce Ann Oswald; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Richie was a lifelong resident of Greenville. He enjoyed his 10 years of service in the U.S. Army, as he got to travel to many countries. He won awards for sharp shooting and marksmanship which proved invaluable on the family property, snakes didn’t stand a chance!

After his military career, he found his calling as a Pastor. He served churches in and around Butler County. Since 2012, he has been the pastor of Belleville Baptist Church in Conecuh County. He was a great man and will be missed.