April 7, 1935 – Jan. 13, 2024

Maudie L. Davis, age 88, a resident of Millbrook, formally of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Funeral Services were held Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, beginning at 2 p.m. at Spring Creek Baptist Church with Reverend John Ross Massey officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in the Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 from 4-6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home.

Maudie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Henry Davis; her parents, Ollie and Mollie Mae Norris; sisters, Louise Daniel and Danice Denton; and brothers, Jimmy Norris, Hershel Norris, and Jeff Norris.

She is survived by her son, J. Paul Davis; grandchildren, John Paul Davis II, Molly Davis, and Ella Davis; brothers, Billy Gene Norris (Juanita), Alton Norris (Maria), and Dan Norris (Linda).

