July 29, 1948 – Jan. 12, 2024

Terry Alvin Mullins, a resident of Greenville, Alabama, passed away on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at the age of 75.

A Memorial Service was held Saturday, Jan. 27, beginning at 2 p.m. at Antioch West Baptist Church with Brother Nathan Skipper officiating.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Frances Mullins.

He is survived by his wife, Renee Braden Mullins; children, Kimberly Salazar (Larry), Jeremy Mullins (Danielle), Haley Salazar (Frank), Marshall Mullins (Suzi), Abbey Rice (Aaron); grandchildren, Javan Bergeron, Sierra Bergeron, Hunter Salazar, Maya Mullins, Jude Salazar, Logan Salazar, Kai Rice, Luca Rice; great grandchild, Donnie Figueroa; and sister, Kathy Mullins Leeper (Art).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Terry.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.