This day in sports history
BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE
The Greenville Standard
On Jan. 20, Kalen DeBorer was introduced as the head coach at the University of Alabama.
He is experience as a head coach. A native of Milbank, S.D., he graduated from Milbank High School in 1993.
DeBorer played at The University of Sioux Falls from 1993-96. He played wide receiver and was an NAIA All-America, his senior year.
DeBorer paid his dues by being a graduate assistant and assistant coach.
His first head coaching assignment was his Alma Mater, University of Sioux Falls.
DeBorer coached from 2005-2009. He had an outstanding record of 67-3 and won three NAIA National Championships.
2005 11-2; 2006 14-0 NC; 2007 13-1 RU; 2008 14-0 NC; and 2009 14-0 NC.
DeBorer, between 2010-2019, was an offensive coordinator at several division one schools.
He was hired at Fresno State in 2020 and went 3-3. Because of COVID, there was a short season.
In 2021, Fresno State finished at 9-3. Washington hired DeBorer in 2022.
The previous season, Washington finished with a record of 4-8. In 2022, the Huskies finished 9-3 beating Texas 27-20.
In 2023, Washington was 14-0 and played Michigan for the National Championship. They lost 34-13 and finished No. 2.
It was a good hire and introduction. Though the Transfer Portal is not good, DeBorer has inherited good players. Everything is gonna be fine. Roll Tide Roll.