May 11, 1960, – Jan. 26, 2024

Linda Jo Parrett, age 63 of Greenville, died on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at UAB hospital in Birmingham, Alabama after a brief illness.

A Memorial Service was held in her honor on Tuesday, Jan. 30, beginning at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greenville with Reverend John Girdley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Mission Fund at First Baptist Church of Greenville.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Tom and Emma Jean Parkman Parrett.

Left behind to cherish her precious memory are her loving sisters, Jean (Buddy) Murchison and Janice (Mark) Bentley; nieces, Ellen Anne Bentley, Michelle (Clayton) Pattat, and Wendy Murchison; and nephews, Parker (Mattie) Bentley, and Alex (Christy) Murchison.

Linda was a lifelong and devoted member to the First Baptist Church of Greenville where she fulfilled her duties with an open and devoted heart. Linda will be missed dearly by those who knew her best.

