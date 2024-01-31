ROSA JOHNSTON TUCKER MCGOWIN

Dec. 28, 1932 – Jan. 18, 2024

Rosa Tucker McGowin of Chapman, peacefully passed away on Jan. 18, 2024. Rosa was born on Dec. 28, 1932, to Henry St. George Tucker, Jr. and Lillian Collins Tucker of Lexington, Ky. Rosa spent her formative years in Lexington, where she completed her education at the University of Kentucky Training School.

Rosa later attended Finch College in New York City, where she was introduced to Norman Floyd McGowin, Jr. by a mutual family acquaintance. The two eventually married in Lexington in 1953. After Floyd’s active-duty service in the United States Marine Corps, they moved to Chapman where Floyd was a principal in his family business, W.T. Smith Lumber Company, one of the oldest and largest lumber operations in Alabama. Rosa continued to lend her support to Floyd as he ran Rocky Creek Lumber Company and ultimately retired with Union Camp.

Actively engaged in the Chapman and Greenville communities, Rosa was a devoted member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where she loyally served on the Vestry, the Altar Guild, the Flower Guild, and the Women of the Church. Rosa additionally served as a member at large of the Birmingham Chapter of the Garden Club of America, which allowed her the opportunity to share her passion for flowers and gardens. A descendant of St. George Tucker, Rosa also contributed to the preservation efforts of Colonial Williamsburg and the St. George Tucker House.

Known for her outgoing and gregarious nature, Rosa was a fun-loving person who never met a stranger. She was an excellent hostess, and during their married life, Rosa and Floyd loved to entertain at their home in Chapman. In her leisure time, Rosa enjoyed playing tennis and golf, and she developed a keen interest in bridge in her later years. Above all, Rosa cherished spending time with her immediate and extended family as often as possible.

Rosa is survived by her son, Dr. Norman Floyd McGowin, III (Vivian) of Chapman; her daughters, Tucker McGowin Slaughter of Birmingham and Lucy McGowin Moore of Point Clear; and her brother-in-law Stanley DuBois Petter, Jr. of Lexington, Ky. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Paul Beveridge Moore, Jr., Elizabeth Anne McGowin, Laura Tucker Moore, Norman Floyd McGowin, IV, John McAdory Slaughter, III, Peter McGowin Moore, and Kathryn Stallworth McGowin; as well as many treasured family members and friends.

Rosa was predeceased by her husband, Norman Floyd McGowin, Jr.; sister, Eleanor Tucker Petter; and son-in-law, John McAdory Slaughter, Jr.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Greenville with a visitation preceding at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 210 Church Street, Greenville, Alabama 36037, or to the Butler County Humane Society, P.O. Box 264, Greenville, AL 36037.