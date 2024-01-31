Sept. 18, 1968 – Jan. 24, 2024

Sarita Carol Schofield, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at the age of 55.

Graveside Services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. at Morrow Schoolhouse Cemetery in Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Sarita was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Carolyn Schofield.

She is survived by her son, Travis Lee Schofield; sisters, Sonya Sawyer and Tasha (Leroy) Nelson; along with other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Johnson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonfhal.com