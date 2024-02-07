Oct. 11, 1954 – Jan. 30, 2024

Amos “Duwayne” McNaughton, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2024, at the age of 69.

Known for his quick wit and love of music, Duwayne leaves behind a legacy of kindness and faith. He touched countless lives through his 20 years as a Church of Christ preacher, leading many to the Lord through his mission trips, guest sermons, and revivals.

Duwayne is survived by his daughters, Leah Wade (Justin) and Bethany Adams (Eric); grandchildren, Kinley, Kellen, Avery, and Rylee; and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Milton and Iva Jewell McNaughton; and brother, Donnie Nelson McNaughton.

Born on Oct. 11, 1954 in Shackleville, Duwayne graduated from Greenville Academy and the School of Religion in Montgomery. After retiring from preaching, he worked at Honda Manufacturing.

A service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana, officiated by Charles Box and Scott Blake. Graveside services followed at Sunrise Memorial Park in Greenville. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers included Justin Wade, Eric Adams, Kellen Wade, Tommy Gafford, and David Stringfellow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Duwayne will be dearly missed, but his memory will live on through his family and the lives he touched.

