JAMES ROBERT CALLINS, JR.

July 13, 1935 – Jan. 27, 2024

James Robert “Bobby” Callins, Jr., a resident of Forest Home, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at the age of 88.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Jan. 31, beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until service time.

Bobby Callins was a 1955 graduate of Greenville High School. He was owner of Callins Mercantile in Forest Home for 30 years and was a school bus driver for Butler County for 10 years. After retirement, he enjoyed working part time with the Butler County Road Department.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lola Jane Callins; two daughters, Jane Godwin (Gary Godwin) of Camden and Diane Moody (Carl Moody) of Clanton; four grandchildren, Tammy Stokes (Chris Stokes) of Forest Home, Benny Collins (Kim Collins) of Montevallo, Andrew Godwin (Carrie Godwin) of Wetumpka, Amanda Harbuck (Hayden Harbuck) of Ormond Beach, Fla.; 15 great-grandchildren, Lindsay Nichols, Hannah Nichols, Sarah Grace Nichols, Leah Nichols, Hunter Stokes, Brianna Collins, Kylie Collins, MacKenzie Collins, Joy Godwin, Miriam Godwin, Josiah Godwin, Mabel Godwin, Lydia Harbuck, Abbie Harbuck, and Caroline Harbuck. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Hester of Mobile; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a church of your choice in his memory.

