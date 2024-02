July 8, 1955 – Jan. 31, 2024

Sylvia Ann Murphy, a resident of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2024, at the age of 68.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Kathleen Heatwole; and brother, Terry Blackwell.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Murphy; son, Cody (Jenna) Murphy.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

