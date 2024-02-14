May 15, 1953 – Feb. 3, 2024

Billy Wayne Mitchell, 70, a resident of Andalusia, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at 1401 Canterbury Road, Honoraville, Alabama 36042.

Mr. Billy is preceded in death by his father, R. H. Mitchell; mother, Maxine McCarter Mitchell; brothers, Ronald Jean Mitchell, Bobby Mitchell and Thomas Mitchell.

Mr. Billy is survived by his wife, Angie Mitchell; sons: Billy Wayne Mitchell, Jr., David Magner, Kervin and Dewayne Mitchell (Jamie Miller Mitchell); grandchildren, Joshua Browner (Mitchell), Cory Mitchell and Bryant Kervin Mitchell (Andrea); 10 great grandchildren; and sisters, Beverly Woods and Peggy McDaniels.

