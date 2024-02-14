Butler County Fair wins Best of Show

The Butler County Fair Association (BCFA) was recently honored with the distinction ‘2023 Best of Fair’ at the Alabama Fair Association Convention on Feb. 3 The Butler County Fair is an event which the Kiwanis Club of Greenville hosts. Each year since 1954, with a few exceptions such as a hurricane and COVID in 2020 and 2021, the fair has opened its gates to the public. Pictured (L-R) are Kiwanian Michelle Styron (BCFA entertainment chair), Kiwanian Richard Branum (BCFA manager), and Annie Glenn Braden (BCFA arts and crafts chair) presenting the ‘Best of Fair’ to attendees of the weekly Kiwanis meeting on Feb. 6. Also, Styron and Braden were elected to serve as Treasurer and Secretary of the AFA at the convention. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)