Feb. 19, 1932 – Feb. 6, 2024

Dorothy M Peavy, 91, a resident of McKenzie passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 9, beginning at 11 a.m. from Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bryon Ward officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Elizabeth Cemetery, McKenzie. The family began receiving friends for visitation at 10 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Peavy was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald H. Peavy; son, LaDon Peavy; daughters, Janice Peavy Lee and Sandra Peavy Parker; grand-daughter, Jennifer Parker Holder; and grandson, Kevin Lee.

Mrs. Peavy is survived by her daughter, Patricia Moore; grandson, Michael Moore; grand-daughters, Jorica Peavy, Tonya Castleberry, Brennon Peavy, and Emily Biggs; great grandchildren Derrick Blackburn, LeLand Pipkin, Aaliyah Studstill, and Caden Studstill; great great grandchildren, Eli Biggs and Eisley Biggs; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

