Oct. 22, 1952 – Feb. 8, 2024

James Ray Cauthen, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the age of 71.

Graveside Services were held Tuesday, Feb. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. at Cauthen Cemetery in Highland Home with Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Jewel Cauthen.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy D. Cauthen; children, Kimberly C. Burkett (Ken) and Michael Cauthen (Alicia); grandchildren, Trevor Shane Langford, Anna Blake Langford, Emily Cauthen, and Alyssa Cauthen; and sister, Janelle Capps.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.