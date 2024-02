April 28, 1950 – Feb. 5, 2024

Judy Ann Burch, 73, a resident of McKenzie, passed away Feb. 5, 2024.

Mrs. Judy was preceded in death by her father, G. W. Evers; mother, Sarah Elizabeth Evers; brother, Alan Enzor; and sisters, Mildred Gandy and Patsy Brooks.

Mrs. Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gwynne Burch; daughters, Gina Burch, Alicia Williams (Jason), and Jamie Chandler (Justin); son, Bubba Burch; grandchildren, Shane Betterton (Savannah), Sarah Williams, Murfee Williams, Elizabeth Ann Skipper, and Cason Chandler; and sisters, Mary E. Smith, Betty Cooper, and Brenda Blackburn.

Online condolences may be made www.johnsonfhal.com