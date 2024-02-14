What voters need to know

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Secretary of State Wes Allen reminds Alabama citizens that there is one week left to register to vote before the 2024 Primary Election.

“As Secretary of State, I want to encourage all eligible Alabama citizens to register to vote and to exercise this constitutional right,” said Secretary Allen. “Voter participation in safe, secure, and transparent elections is critical to the success of our state.”

Eligible Alabama citizens must register to vote by Monday, Feb. 19, to vote in the March 5, Primary Election. Electronic voter registration may be completed by visiting https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/register-to-vote.

The deadline to turn in a physical voter registration form to your county Board of Registrars is Friday, Feb. 16. The deadline to postmark a voter registration form is Saturday, Feb. 17.

To be eligible to vote in Alabama, one must be a citizen of the United States, reside in Alabama, and be 18 years old on or before Election Day.

One must not be barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction or have been judged “mentally incompetent” by a court of law.

On Election Day, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification when voting at their polling place or by absentee ballot.

For questions about registering to vote in Alabama, please call the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office at 334-242-7210 or your local county Board of Registrars.

Offices and candidates for Democrat and Republican primaries follow:

DEMOCRAT

President:

Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Dean Phillips

U.S Representative, 2nd Congressional District:

James Averhart, Napolean Bracy, Jr., Merika Coleman, Anthony Daniels, Shomari Figures, Jaundalynn Givan, Jeremy Gray, Phyliss Harvey-Hall, Will J. Lenard, Vimal Patel, Larry Darnell Simpson

Butler County Board of Education:

Wayne Boswell, Jamey A. Thompson

REPUBLICAN

President:

Ryan L. Blinkley, Chris Christie, Ron SeSantis, Nicki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, David Stuckenberg, Donald J. Trump

U.S Representative, 2nd Congressional District:

Greg Albritton, Dick Brewbaker, Caroleene Dobson, Karla M. DuPriest, Wallace Gilberry, Hampton S. Harris, Stacey T. Shepperson, Belinda Thomas

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

Sarah Stewart, Bryan Taylor

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Chad Hanson, Stephen Davis Parker

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Rich Anderson, Thomas Govan

President, Public Service Commission

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, Robert L. McCollum

Butler County Commissioner, District 1

Joey Peavy, Adam Smith, Alvin Stinson

Butler County Commissioner, District 5

Valerie Heartsill McLain, Darrell Sanders