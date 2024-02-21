Dec. 11, 1942 – Feb. 15, 2024

Betty Joyce Crook, a resident of Fostoria, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2024, at the age of 81.

Graveside Services were held Saturday, Feb. 17, beginning at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Braggs Cemetery in Braggs with Reverend Jim Free and Reverend Steve Stephens officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Braggs Christian Church.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Henry Lee Ward; her two brothers, Harold Carter and Larry Gilliland; and grandson, Kris Kendrick.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Hut Crook, Jr.; children, Joey Crook (Deb), Karen Crook Bender (John), Karla Golson, and Trisha Crook; one sister, Henrietta Wright; grandchildren, Kayce Kendrick, Shelby Bender, and John Thomas Bender, III; and one great-grandchild, Aliyah Kendrick.

