Eagle diamond actions starts

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles opened their baseball season with two big wins on the road.

In their 18-1 victory over Hooper Academy on Thursday, Feb. 15, junior shortstop Benton Taylor (pictured) went 3-4 at the plate with four RBIs, and senior catcher Owen McNeal was 3-5 with five RBI’s. Senior pitcher Cole Whiddon was awarded the win, pitching five innings with nine strikeouts, three walks, and two hits. In their 18-2 win versus Sparta Academy on Friday, McNeal was 4-5f at the plate with four RBIs, and freshman infielder Braxton Hartley went 3-5 and drove in four runs. McNeal was the winning pitcher, recording 11 strikeouts while giving up no hits and walking only one batter. The Fort Dale Lady Eagles opened the season by blanking Sparta Academy 15-0 in four innings in Evergreen. Junior shortstop Bailey Lambert led at the plate with two hits in three at bats and three RBI’s. Junior pitcher Emily Cauthen was awarded the win with one strike out, two walks, and one hit after facing 16 batters. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)