Feb. 28, 1960 – Feb. 15, 2024

Frances “Kay” McNeil, 63, a resident of Greenville, passed away Feb. 15, 2024.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 20, beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McKenzie. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 9 a.m.

Mrs. Kay was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Harrold Ryals, and mother, Frances Auline Christian Ryals.

Mrs. Kay is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mike McNeil; daughter, Anna Christian Fowler (Adam); son, Micheal McNeil; grandchildren, Audrey Fowler, Wyatt Fowler, Eli Fowler, Parker Davis, Cason Ramer, Clifford McNeil, and Josiah McNeil; and brother, Lenn Ryals (Ann).

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonfhal.com