Free smoke detectors offered

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office and Alabama Fire College will host a sign-up to have free smoke detectors installed in Butler County homes as part of the Get Alarmed, Alabama program.

The event will be at the Wendell Mitchell Conference Center on the campus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Greenville on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Sign-ups will be open all day and are available to residents of Butler County. Fire safety presentations will be held from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.

No smoke detectors will be installed on Feb. 22. Residents who sign up for a smoke detector will be contacted by local fire departments for installation at a later date.

The Get Alarmed, Alabama program is a partnership by the non-profit In Touch Inc., the Alabama Fire College and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office to provide working smoke detectors to Alabamians in need.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, approximately three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke detectors or without working smoke detectors.

“Working smoke detectors dramatically increase your chances of getting out of fire alive,” said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen. “We encourage residents of Butler County to take advantage of this opportunity to better protect themselves and their families by having a free smoke detector installed in their home.”

For more information on the Get Alarmed, Alabama program, visit www.alabamafirecollege.org/smokealarms.