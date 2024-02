Saturday evening, Feb. 17, senior Madison Freeman was selected 2024 Miss Fort Dale Academy. Pictured are the high school maids selected for various categories. From left, they are: Avery Taylor (Most Congenial), Alli Butts (Scholastic Award), Zoe Coon (First Runner-up, Madison Freeman (Miss FDA), Alyssa Johnson (Miss Photogenic, 2nd Runner up), and Araralyn Cowles (Peoples’ Choice). (Bruce Branum | The Standard)