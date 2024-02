Marvin Earl Hawkins, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at the age of 65. Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Carter Rice & West Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, with Minister Timothy Bennett, Jr., officiating and Carter Rice & West Funeral Home directing.