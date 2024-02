Mary Nell Poole Moorer, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at the age of 83.

She lay in repose from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mt Ida Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, and from 2-5 p.m. at Carter Rice & West Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Lomax Hannon Bible College, Greenville, with Rev Michael Pouncey officiating and Carter Rice & West Funeral Home directing.