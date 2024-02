Georgiana Panther Nasir Cheatham shoots for two points in their win against Florala in the AHSAA second round of boys basketball playoffs, Wed, Feb. 14, at Garrett Coliseum. The Panthers won 81-55. Kaveon Miles, Jacobie Morgan, and Noah Nelson had 29, 19, and 10 points respectively. The win advanced them to the Regional Championship Monday, Feb. 19 at Garrett Coliseum. They will face McIntosh at 4:45 p.m. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)