Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival is this weekend

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival (ALMFF) is back this weekend for another season of fun and festivities.

The performers and volunteers are ready to welcome everyone to the Kingdom of Dragoncroft.

Brian Perry is a long-time participant with the festival. He plays the characters Captain Silver Wolf and

Baron Sebastian Wolf, who is a member of the Royal Court.

“I’m most excited to interact with the many people, young and old, making the voyage to our fair kingdom,” said Perry. “I also look forward to spending time with our faire family.”

A newcomer to the festival, Brian Mitchell echoed Perry’s sentiments.

“I am looking forward to meeting new and wonderful people in the kingdom!” said Mitchell.

Andrea McLain, who is Lady Andrea and the Ambassador Guild Mistress, said the education opportunities the kingdom offers to attendees is one of the most important aspects of the experience for her.

“Seeing families enjoy the festival together shows that our efforts are meaningful,” said McLain. “I’m most excited to see the joy on the faces of the wee lads and lasses as they experience a day in our fine kingdom. I hope the ALMFF experience inspires a love of history in the young ones so that they can carry on our mission in the future.”

Kerry Blakeney, a skilled musical performer, is happy to be able to perform music again for a captive audience.

“I’m most excited to bring joy and merriment to the masses,” said Blakeney. “I’m also excited to make music with my crew.”

Leana Scott, who is the Captain of Le Guarde Rouge and a member of the Queen’s Guard, said she likes the interaction opportunities the festival offers.

“I’m most excited to see how our guests interact with our demonstrators in the different encampments and seeing the guests’ excitement at our live weapon shows,” said Scott.

Catherine Henry, who plays Revna Thorbjorn and is a member of the Vikings of Dreki Gardr, said she also likes the interaction with festivalgoers.

“I am most excited to see the new faces in the crowds who realize they are home and wholly accepted as part of our faire family,” said Henry.

Troy Monday, whose entire family is part of the festival, said they love being a part of the merriment the Kingdom of Dragoncroft brings.

“I enjoy getting to see the excited and merry faces of all the wee ones who fill our Kingdom with mirth and laughter each and every year,” said Monday.

Crystle Hester, who plays the character Iona Amanita and is a member of the festival’s ambassadors guild, agreed with Monday.

“I’m most excited to see the Kingdom of Dragoncroft come alive with the light and laughter of friends and family,” said Hester.

The ALMFF may be a once-a-year event for attendees, but as one can easily see from the comments of these performers and volunteers, it is a part of their lives, and they carry the love it for all year long.

The ALMFF will be held on March 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. rain or shine at 4776 Fort Dale Road.

Cost of entrance is $20 for adult tickets while kids ages 5 to 12 is $10. Children under the age of five are free. Seniors (65+), active-duty military, and first responders tickets are $15.

All tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at ALMFF.com. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for entrance fees and vendor purchases due to the limited wi-fi accessibility at the site.

See you at the faire!