Catherine Smith Ball, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 at the age of 62.

Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m., Friday, Feb.23, Carter Rice & West Funeral Home, 10 Chalet Drive, Greenville. Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Zion Rest AME Zion Church, 275 Monterey Road, Forest Home, with Rev. Dr. Mark Hawkins officiating and Carter Rice & West Funeral Home directing.