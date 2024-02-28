Aug. 2, 1942 – Feb. 18, 2024

Edna Owens Newton, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Feb. 18, 2024, at the age of 81.

Graveside Services were held on Friday, Feb. 23, beginning at 2 p.m. at Mount Carmel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Lane Simmons officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Foster Owens and Lavertte D. Owens; and husband, William Ronald Newton.

She is survived by her children, Julie (Randy) Hedden, Wanda Owens Johnson, Stevie (Kim) Newton, Jarrod (Kim) Newton, and Veronica (Randy) Bozeman; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; along with other extended family members.

Edna loved her family and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

