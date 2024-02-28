Georgiana in state championship

Georgiana is headed to the Alabama High School Athletic Association state championship game after defeating Skyline High school 58-52, Monday, Feb. 26, in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. From the beginning, the game was tight and would remain that way. At the end of the first quarter the game was tied at 15. Georgiana would score their way to a 37-31 half time lead but from thereafter, it became a nail biter. By the end of the third quarter, Georgiana led 47-45. The Panthers were able to pull away in the final minutes of their semi-final playoff game by making free throws, six in the last minute. Nasir Cheatham and Kaveon Miles scored 15 points apiece. Jaden Stallworth added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Georgiana (27-3) will face two-time Class 1A champion Covenant Christian on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. in Legacy Arena. (Photo courtesy of Butler County Sports Network)