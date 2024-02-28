Lady Eagles have a busy week

Last week was a busy one in softball for the Lady Eagles beginning with a 7-2 loss to the Macon East Knights at home on Monday and ending as runners-up in their own tournament on Saturday. In pool play on Thursday, Fort Dale defeated the Springwood Wildcats 3-0 behind strong pitching from Anna Claire Thomas who struck out 8 of 19 batters while walking only two and allowing a single hit. Later the same day, they won over the Ezekiel Knights 9-1. Emily Cauthen was the winning pitcher. Center-fielder Madison Freeman was hot at the plate going two for two with a double, a triple, and two RBIs. In Saturday’s tournament play, The Lady Eagles were victorious once again over Springwood with a score of 3-2 before falling to the Hooper Colts in the championship round 14-4. Junior Emily Cauthen (pictured) and senior Madison Freeman were named to the All-Tournament Team at Fort Dale’s annual tournament. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)