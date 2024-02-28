April 7, 1928 – Feb. 20, 2024

Letha Erline Kelso, 95, a resident of Greenville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life on her birthday, Sunday, April 7, 2024 at noon at her residence.

Mrs. Kelsoe was preceded in death by her husband, Theron Kelso; nephew, Willard Holmes; siblings, Ernest Acreman, Roosevelt Holmes, Barbara Lambert, Bessie Acreman, Maude Acreman, and Essie Acreman.

She is survived by children, Jessica Roeten (Jesse), Kay Lawrence (Thomas), Jarred McGough (Emily), Brad McGough (Nicole), and Richard Futch (Linda); grandchildren, Emily Roten, Laken Futch, Harley Lawrence, and Chancey Lawrence; several great grandchildren; companion, Donald Heartsill; and special caretakers and friends, Renea Walker, Tonya Jarman, Tammy Smith, Jerry Crenshaw and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Kelsoe loved life and enjoyed being outdoors with her flowers and dogs. She loved all her family and grandbabies dearly. She will be greatly missed.

