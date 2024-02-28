Jan. 5, 1938 – Feb. 17, 2024

Mary Lou Heartsill Davis, 86, was born on Jan. 5, 1938, and passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 17. Mary was born in Fort Deposit, the daughter of Clyde Henry Heartsill Sr. and Dorothy Heartsill.

A graveside service was held at the Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 23, beginning at 11 a.m. with Brother Ronnie Boulware officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Preceding her in death – were her parents; sons, Christopher Wade Gibson and Richard Kendall Gibson, Sr.; brothers, Clyde Heartsill, Jr. and William Heartsill; and sister, Pearlie Amison Kent.

Survivors include daughter; Cindy Gibson Woodson; grandchildren, David Woodson, Kyle (Bess) Woodson, Kendall (Caitlyn) Gibson, Hope (TY) Langston, Olivia (Derrick) Williams, Samantha Graves, and Alyssa Gibson; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Raye Kelly; and brother, Robert Heartsill.

Family was the cornerstone of Mary’s life, and she loved her precious time with them. She will be missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Methodist Cemetery Foundation or Antioch East Baptist Church.

