Nov. 15, 1951 – Feb. 16, 2024

Michael Paul Gunter, 72, of Honoraville, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1951 to Paul and Betty Gunter.

Mike was affectionately known as Coach Gunter to many. From 1977-1989, Mike coached and taught science at Monroe Academy, Hooper Academy, and Fort Dale Academy. In 1989 he began working for the Butler County Board of Education as the alternative school teacher. In August of 2002, Mike accepted a transfer to assistant principal at Greenville High School where he worked for four years. In 2006, he transferred to McKenzie School where he would serve as assistant principal for seven years and principal for three years. Mike touched the lives of many in his 39 years in education.

Upon retirement in 2016, Mike was able to do what he loved most. He spent his days on the farm tending cows and caring for his family in every possible way. Mike was a member of the Honoraville Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Mike was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Greenville. He served as a deacon for many years. After retirement, he found his love in serving in the choir, the nursery, and the kitchen. Mike was a loyal husband, father, and friend.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gunter.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen; daughters, Mary Cathryn Gunter and Mandy (Richie) Montee; sons, Matthew Gunter and Britt (Kate) Tanner; grandchildren, Clay Gunter, Ashlyn Montee, Tyler Montee, and Tristen Tanner; and mother, Betty Gunter.

Visitation was held Monday, Feb. 19, at First Baptist Church, Greenville, from 12-1 p.m. with a Celebration Service following at 1 p.m.

Flowers may be sent to First Baptist Church, Greenville, or donations made to the children’s ministry.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.