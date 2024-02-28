Jan. 7, 1931 – Feb. 16, 2024

The Reverend Robert Eugene Cruikshank was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Newton, W.V., the first child of Gerald and Thelma Hopkins Cruikshank. He departed this life on Feb. 16, 2024, at his home in Greenville.

Robert served honorably for 14 years in the United States Air Force from 1948-1962 before receiving the call to serve the Lord. He became a licensed Methodist pastor on March 25, 1960, and served many churches in the Alabama-West Florida Conference from 1960-1972 then the West Virginia Conference from 1972-1994 before he retired.

Robert received his B.S. from Troy University in 1964 and a Master’s of Divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University, Atlanta, Ga., in 1967 and was a graduate of the Appalachian Regional School for Church Leaders at West Virginia University, Morgantown, W.V., in 1976.

Robert was a published author. He was a Boy Scout Leader, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and member of the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple and Rotary Club. He was a member of the Sons of The American Revolution, The Somerset Chapter Magna Carta Barons, The Plantagenet Society, the Order of The Crown of Charlemagne, and The Society of the Ark and The Dove.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Eugene Cruikshank II; daughter Shawn, Marie McDaniels; brothers, Alan Bradford Cruikshank and Gerald Leo Cruikshank Jr.; sisters Garnet Caroline Stufflebeam, Mary Lou Davisson, and Phyllis Ann Thomas.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 75 years, Sharon Griffin Cruikshank; daughter, Deborah Cruikshank Hudson; grandchildren, Robert Gregory (Rosie) Till, Brittany Lynn (Daniel) Miller, Autumn Marie (Ernest) Valine, Joshua Issac Cruikshank, and Christina Renee (Caleb) Cruikshank, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Feb. 21, at First United Methodist Church, Greenville. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with the Rev. Joe Lisenby officiating. Interment will be held at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to VanGillem Scholarship Fund c/o First United Methodist Church of Greenville, Alabama. The family would like to Thank Southern Care Hospice for their compassionate care.

