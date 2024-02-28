Feb. 6, 1937 – Feb. 17, 2024

Roberta Thomas Smith, a resident of Greenville, passed away peacefully at home after a serious illness.

Roberta is survived by her daughter, Sarah Hemingway Smith of Greenville; her son, Michael Prentice Thomas Smith of Greenville; and nieces, Patricia Meyer of Lake Wales, Fla., Bonny Belle Lee of Roanoke, Va., Sally T. Worland of Chickamauga, Ga., Catherine LaPenta of Kennett Square, Pa.; and Martha Troup-Mayforth of Wilmington, Del.; and nephews, Chuck Troup of Suffolk, Va., Tom Troup of Wernersville, Pa., Rob Troup of Holtwood, Pa., Tommy Thomas of Emerald Isle, N.C.; and many extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St Thomas Episcopal Church, Altar Guild, Greenville; All Saints Episcopal Church, Altar Guild, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Little Flower Catholic School, Hollywood, Fla.; First Baptist Church, Altar Guild, Wilmington, N.C.; St James Episcopal Church, Altar Guild, Wilmington, N.C.; Christ Episcopal Church, Altar Guild, Elizabeth City, N.C., and Converse College, Spartanburg, S.C.

“For All I May Be Came From An Angel, An Angel Who Carried Me.” (MPTS)

“Mom loved being a teacher and loved her students. She loved her children and her family and she gave all she had to see them succeed. She did this not for the fame or for the glory, but because she loved her Lord.” (SHS)

One of Roberta’s favorite bible verses, which she exemplified beautifully was, “And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, even as God in Christ forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2024 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Greenville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.

