Tigers claim second in tourney

The Greenville Lady Tigers softball team claim second place in the Rodney “Rollo” Bush 5th Annual Softball Tournament held at the Greenville Sportsplex this past weekend. Ten teams competed by beginning pool play on Friday and competing in playoffs of Saturday. Greenville first beat McKenzie and then lost to Oak Grove on Friday evening. On Saturday, Greenville defeated LAMP and Clarke County before losing to Oak Grove in the championship game. The Lady Tigers and coaching staff are pictured after receiving their trophy. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)