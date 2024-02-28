WILLA DELL SEXTON

Sept. 10, 1945 – Feb. 17, 2024

Willia Dell Sexton, a resident of Honoraville, passed away on Feb. 17, 2024, at the age of 78.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Old Lodge Cemetery in Honoraville with Brother Danny Dean officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Dell was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Glennie Lowe; son, Steven D. Sexton; son-in-law, Johnny Hoke; and brother-in-law, Windham Sipper.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Douglas Sexton; children, Tammy (Lester) Taylor, Denise (Bryant) Turberville, and Rita Hoke; daughter-in-law, Amie Sexton; sisters, Edna Sipper and Faye (Woodrow) Faulk; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Dell was a strong woman of faith who loved the Lord and her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.