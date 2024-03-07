ALMFF has unprecedented year

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival (ALMFF) was held this past weekend and was a smashing success.

Although the final totals are not in, early estimates indicate a record-breaking attendance weekend.

“We probably parked 4,600 cars on Saturday,” said Gary Haskew with the Butler County Sheriff’s Posse, “and another 2,000 on Sunday.”

The parking lot filled to capacity on Saturday, and while the field lot was muddy due to heavy rain on Friday, everyone was able to get in and out safely thanks to the help of Sheriff’s Posse members.

Traffic was heavy at times, so some attendees made the decision to park alongside Fort Dale Road, then walk to the event.

Although some walked farther than anticipated, attendees expressed joy about being there.

“It took an hour to get here,” said Jennifer Philen, a local resident, “but it was well worth the wait.”

Once inside the gates, the royal court, staff, and volunteers welcomed attendees to the Kingdom of Dragoncroft.

“This is great,” said a young couple who traveled from Hartselle, Ala. “We have never been to an event like this one before, and it has really set the bar high.”

When asked what they liked best about the festival, they were quick to reply, “The Jousting! They’re really hitting one another out there.”

Not only did visitors come from all over Alabama, but people also came from as far away as Texas to be at this year’s event. Other travelers came from Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee.

With out-of-town visitors filling up their cars with gas, eating at local restaurants, and staying in Greenville’s hotels, the ALMFF brings a lot of new people and revenue to the Camellia City.

Nancy Johnson Ardoin, who is Queen Annwyn of Dragoncroft and ALMFF owner, said she was pleased with this year’s turnout.

“We have such a wonderful group of people involved in this festival,” said Ardoin. “They work so hard to bring our kingdom to life.”

The next ALMFF will be in March 2025.