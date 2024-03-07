Feb. 22, 1950 – Feb. 25, 2024

Mr. Clifford Morris Blackmon, a resident of Greenville, was born Feb. 22, 1950 to the late Mr. K.C. Blackmon, Sr. and Mrs. Mary Pugh. To this union God added eight children in which six preceded him in death. He departed this life on Feb. 25, 2024 at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.

Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m., Friday, March 1, at Carter Rice & West Funeral Home, Greenville.

Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, Friendship Bolling Church Cemetery, Greenville, with Pastor James Daniels officiating and Carter Rice & West Funeral Home directing.