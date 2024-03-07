Eagle soccer

Fort Dale boys soccer improved their record to 3-2 with wins at home and on the road last week. At home versus Trinity of Opelika, they won 4-3 with scoring from seniors Ty Carter (three goals) and Brodie Killough (one goal). In Auburn versus Lee-Scott, the Eagles won 6-2 with another round of strong scoring by seniors. Alan Alvarez (pictured) had three goals, Killough had two, and Carter added another. Both of Lee-Scott’s goals came from penalty kicks in the box. Coach Rob Fossett commented that the boys had a stellar game and made an all-around good effort. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)