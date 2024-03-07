Eagle softball

Fort Dale softball played twice at home last week before traveling to Smiths Station for a weekend tournament. They were defeated on Monday by Abbeville Christian 14-5. Lady Eagle left fielder Ceil Gregory was two for three at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. Fort Dale won over Crenshaw Christian 10-4 on Tuesday with Emily Cauthen pitching the first five innings and Anna Claire Thomas the last two. Short stop Bailey Lambert was hot at the plate with a triple and four RBI’s. Pictured: Fort Dale third baseman Lela Mansmann steals at 2nd after a single line drive up the middle. She went on to steal 3rd and score as the Lady Eagles won over Crenshaw Christian 10-4. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)