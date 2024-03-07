Eagles baseball action

Fort Dale varsity baseball defeated Crenshaw Christian 9-5 at home on Feb 27. Pitching duties were shared by Parker McNeal, Brayden Young, and Morgan Heath. Freshman middle infielder Hays Ellis went three for four at the plate and had a double and an RBI and scored three times. Pictured: Fort Dale’s Hays Ellis connected for a hard grounder into right field for a double in the 4th innings of the Eagles’ win over Crenshaw Christian 9-5. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)