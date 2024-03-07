Jan. 1 1949 – Feb. 24, 2024

James Renford Heartsill, of Fort Deposit, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the age of 75.

Funeral Services were held Thursday, Feb. 29, beginning at 10 a.m. at Fort Deposit Methodist Church with Brother Bruce Coker officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed the service in Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday evening, Feb. 28, from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home.

Ren was preceded in death by his parents, Zollie and Kathleen Heartsill; sister, Wanda McCarty; and brothers, Charles Moses Heartsill and Timothy Michael Heartsill.

He is survived by his loving wife, Leta Payne “Pete” Heartsill; brother, Darrell (Cathy) Heartsill; nieces, Emily Heartsill (Allen) Mendenhall, Jenna Heartsill (Justin) Jones; nephews, Matthew Heartsill; and numerous other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Butler County Humane Society, P. O. Box 264, Greenville, Alabama 36037.

